Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business

A group of demonstrators are blocking access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers were called to the scene on Akerley Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

The demonstration was organized by the Labour 4 Palestine group, according to its social media account.

A post on X, formally known as Twitter, asked people to join the protest at the business. The manufacturer’s website says it specializes in underwater acoustic transducers and systems.

Labour 4 Palestine claims the parent company is an Israel-based international defense electronics company.

A group of people could be seen outside holding signs reading “Ceasefire now – End the siege – Free Palestine.”

Halifax police say officers are in the Akerley Boulevard area directing traffic and to minimize disruptions.

“We remind the public that while we respect the right to peacefully protest, enforcement actions will be taken as necessary to ensure public safety,” said Const. John MacLeod, in a Thursday morning news release.

“We ask that the public avoid the area and take alternate routes at this time to avoid delays.”