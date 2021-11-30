Progress report says Nova Scotia still clear-cutting too much of its forests

A harvested tree stand marks a sharp contrast with forested areas on Higgins Mountain in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A harvested tree stand marks a sharp contrast with forested areas on Higgins Mountain in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Atlantic Top Stories