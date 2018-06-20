Featured
Provincial byelection in N.S. to replace Jamie Baillie goes to Conservative
Tory Rushton is the new MLA for the riding of Cumberland South following a byelection on June 19, 2018. (Tory Rushton/Twitter)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:41AM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Progressive Conservatives retained Nova Scotia's Cumberland South riding in a provincial byelection Tuesday to replace former Tory leader Jamie Baillie.
Baillie resigned in January following an internal investigation into allegations he had acted inappropriately -- though no details were ever released.
Tory Rushton kept the northern Nova Scotia riding, which Baillie had represented for almost eight years, for the Conservatives.
Liberal Scott Lockhart finished second, followed by New Democrat Larry Duchesne and Green party member Bruce McCulloch.
Premier Stephen McNeil called the byelection on May 17.