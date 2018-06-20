

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Progressive Conservatives retained Nova Scotia's Cumberland South riding in a provincial byelection Tuesday to replace former Tory leader Jamie Baillie.

Baillie resigned in January following an internal investigation into allegations he had acted inappropriately -- though no details were ever released.

Tory Rushton kept the northern Nova Scotia riding, which Baillie had represented for almost eight years, for the Conservatives.

Liberal Scott Lockhart finished second, followed by New Democrat Larry Duchesne and Green party member Bruce McCulloch.

Premier Stephen McNeil called the byelection on May 17.