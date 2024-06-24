Provincial, federal governments spend combined $28M on flood mitigation strategy for Sussex, N.B.

The federal and provincial governments have announced spending to a flood mitigation strategy for the town of Sussex, N.B., adding up to roughly $28 million.

The New Brunswick government announced $13 million in spending toward the flood mitigation strategy on Monday for the town which has seen much damage from floods in recent years.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture, says the province has been working with the town to develop a flood mitigation strategy since 2021.

“Today, I am pleased to announce funding for the construction of a berm, the engineering work that includes design and planning, as well as a commitment to provide additional funding to support the larger flood mitigation work,” said Scott-Wallace. “This is an important project for the residents and businesses in Sussex and the entire region.”

The province says the berm is expected to protect around 80 homes from possible flooding and engineering work will help determine a more accurate cost estimate for implementing the full strategy. The work will also include environmental studies which are needed to register the berm for an environment impact assessment.

The province is spending $919,317 on the berm’s construction, and another $158,000 to cover half of the design and planning costs.

Once the engineering work and approval is finished, the government plans to spend an additional $12 million for larger flood mitigation work.

The federal government has also announced spending toward the project, releasing a plan on Monday to spend $25.6 million from both federal and municipal governments to build two flood-diversion channels and overpasses in the community.

The first channel is planned to extend from Trout Creek to the Kennebecasis River flood plain crossing into Route 1. The second channel is planned to link Parson Brook to Trout Creek.

The federal government also plans to build two overpasses on Highway 1 where is intersects the planned channels.

“We are proud to support the construction of these flood diversion channels in Sussex. This initiative is vital for protecting the health and safety of our residents, preserving critical infrastructure, and ensuring the continuity of essential services,” said MP for Saint John-Rothesay Wayne Long.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says the work will have a big impact on the town, which experienced its most recent flood back in February.

“This funding from Infrastructure Canada and the Regional Development Corporation will help us finalize our environmental assessments and begin the construction phases that have been identified in our master flood mitigation plan,” said Thorne.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone, from all levels of government, who have played a role in helping us achieve success to this point, including mayors and councillors of the former Village of Sussex Corner.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.