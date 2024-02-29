Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
A number of streets were underwater Thursday morning and residents were advised not to travel.
Water levels in the town were greatly reduced by the afternoon.
Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says a local seniors’ residence was also evacuated Thursday morning, with damages estimated to be in the millions.
Thorne says he had hoped the area wouldn’t receive as much rain as what was anticipated.
“We knew last night after supper that we were in serious trouble. We were hoping for a three-to-four hour pause in precipitation that the weather networks were predicting, but it never came,” Thorne said.
Cheryl Ward’s basement was among those that were flooded.
She says she is used to the flooding and was prepared for it.
Despite three sump pumps draining water from her basement, around eight inches of water got in.
“I never went to bed, I stayed up because the wind was so, so, bad,” she said. “Right now, I’ve probably been up 36 hours. It’s been a long day.”
The town says the provincial Emergency Management Organization is in the process of assembling emergency recovery management teams.
Information and links to register for flood recovery assistance will be sent out once details are determined.
Dumpsters will also be placed on impacted streets for residents who need to dispose of flood-soiled household items.
Click here for a photo gallery of flooding images.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
