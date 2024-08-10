Psychologist discusses banning cellphones in Maritime classrooms

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have banned the use of cellphones in classrooms with a few exceptions.

Psychologist Dr. Simon Sherry says he agrees with the ban.

“As a parent and as a scientist and a psychologist I support it fully. I think it’s a great idea. These devices undermine attention, concentration and memory in our classroom in ways that can seriously disrupt learning and this is a step in the right direction,” he said in an interview with CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos on Friday.

Sherry also points out that there is positives associated with the use of cellphone and devices in the classroom.

“There are positives associated with these devices, for instance they can be ways of social connection. Beyond that we want our educational environments promoting media literacy. We need our kids to be healthy and sceptical consumers of these images they are bombarded with.”

When it comes to introducing children to a cellphone, Sherry says parents should try to delay as long as they can.

“I would say delay access to such devices as long as you reasonably can. Cellphone research is telling us phones are being consistently introduced to children at around age nine and that trend just accelerates up to age 15. Current recommendations would suggest trying to give a phone only around age 13 or 14, but you have to consider that individual child and their level of social maturity and also how responsible they are. There are many factors that have to go into that decision.”

“Excessive screen time leads up to loneliness, depression, anxiety, stress, cyber bullying and a host of other problems. These devices can be portals for serious difficulties especially among our tweens and teens,” he adds.

Sherry says it is important for parents to be involved with their children’s digital lives.

“So as a parents you want to be an active partner in any screen time and know what’s going on in the digital lives of your children. You want access to your kid’s password, you want to be an active co-viewer in their online content. You want to be involved, but not over involved in their digital lives.”