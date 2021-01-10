HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotian man who was reported missing on Friday has been found.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia RCMP announced 26-year-old Steven LaPierre of Pugwash, N.S., had been located and was safe.

On Friday, police began asking for the public’s help in finding LaPierre after he hadn’t been seen since Friday afternoon walking in Pugwash near the bridge on Main Street.

On Saturday, police said they determined LaPierre was in Moncton, N.B., on Friday evening and was potentially travelling further West.

On Sunday, RCMP issued a release thanking the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.