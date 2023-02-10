QMJHL suspends Halifax Mooseheads player indefinitely after post-game incident

A Halifax Mooseheads player has been suspended indefinitely following a post-game incident.

It happened after a game Wednesday night in Gatineau, Que.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says Halifax forward Zachary L'Heureux is suspended indefinitely but did not say what happened.

The league said it received video evidence that lead to the decision.

The disciplinary committee is expected to review the evidence over the weekend and announce its decision at a later date.

L'Heureux, 19, was born in Mercier, Que., and has been with the Mooseheads since 2020. He was drafted 27th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2021 NHL entry draft.