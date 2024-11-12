Quake Matthews releases song featuring Cypress Hill member B-Real

A Nova Scotian rapper recently released a song which he will surely hold close to his heart, as it features one of his idols.

Quake Matthews released his song “B-Real” last month. The track pays tribute to one of his biggest inspirations, B-Real from the hip hop group “Cypress Hill,” But what he didn’t expect was that he would eventually get a remix which features the artist on the track.

“People started tagging him on Instagram, and then I noticed he commented. So I said, ‘you know what? Maybe I should reach out to see if he wants to be a part of an alternate version of remix,’” said Matthews in an interview with CTV's Katie Kelly on Tuesday.

“We could re-release the song Be Real with Be Real Actually on it,’ so, you know, took me a little bit to work up the courage and I said, ‘you know what? I'm going to just do it,’ so I reached out to him and he was very receptive," he said.

Matthews says once the ball was rolling, everything fell into place.

“It was the easiest thing ever. I sent it to the email. He's like, when do you need it by? I'm like, I'm on your schedule. Like whatever you want to do, and he sent to back to me one day just as a WeTransfer link,” he said.

Matthews says fans of Cypress Hill can expect the classic B-Real that his fans have come to know and love.

“It’s the classic B-Real, You know, the voice,” said Matthews before doing an impression of the hip hop icon’s unique voice.

While some people say you should never meet your heroes, in Matthews’ experience, his hero exceeded expectations.

“Usually when you get a feature, there's a budget involved. There's managers, business people. He did it out of the goodness of his heart, which I couldn't believe,” he said.

In the end, Matthews says the experience taught him something that will stay with him.

“I think that it teaches me that the Law of Attraction is real. If you can visualize something and you really believe that it can happen, it can happen,” said Matthews.

The “B-Real Remix” by Quake Matthews featuring B-Real is now available on streaming platform.

