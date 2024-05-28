Rain and thunderstorms moving east; wind to ease Tuesday night in the Maritimes

Rain clears

Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening. The last of the rain is expected to clear Cape Breton by late evening. Cloudy periods and patchy drizzle and fog will follow for the night and Wednesday morning.

The highest chance of rain totals ranging 10 to 30 mm remains in western New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastal areas of Nova Scotia. Much of the remainder of the Maritimes can expect two to 10 mm. The wet weather and higher humidity is lowering the fire danger risk for the region, now rated as low-to-moderate by Natural Resources Canada.

Varied rain totals for the Maritime region. Some have as much as 10 to 30 mm, while other areas will likely finish with 10 mm or less.

Risk of thunderstorms

The highest risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be in two areas of the Maritimes. The first area will be Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. Embedded thunderstorms are present in the band of rain moving through. In some cases, those thunderstorms could bring brief, localized downpours.

The second area at risk of thunderstorms will be northwestern New Brunswick. There, the risk of thunderstorms will extend into mid-evening. As of noon Tuesday, no severe thunderstorm watches or warnings were in effect.

Rain is expected with a risk of thunderstorms in eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday evening. Northwestern New Brunswick could also see some thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon into evening.

Wind eases

A gusty southerly wind has accompanied the wet weather on Tuesday. Stronger gusts of 80 to 100 km/h are being reported in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton. The area is under a wind warning. Wind for the entirety of the Maritimes will turn southwest and diminish Tuesday evening and night. The wind remains southwest for Wednesday and will be blustery with gusts ranging 30 to 50 km/h.

A south/southwest wind with gusts diminishing into a range of 20 to 40 km/h is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

I’ll have the latest on any active thunderstorms in the region, regional weather conditions, and forecast updates on CTV News Atlantic 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.