Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes

A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. The warnings call for rain amounts up to 40 mm. The rain combined with melting snow may lead to instances of localized flooding.

A Special Weather Statement is in place for the Annapolis Valley and Colchester County. A chance from snow to rain and then back to snow is expected for this area of the province.

Total snow amounts could range 10 to 15 cm. Cumberland County is under a snowfall warning. The warning cautions on a heavier snowfall with a risk of freezing rain. Snow amounts could approach 25 cm by early Tuesday morning.

Southern New Brunswick is under a combination of snowfall warnings and Special Weather Statements.

The snowfall warning extends from Saint John through Moncton and the southeast. The warning calls for 15 to 20 cm of snow. Areas under the Special Weather Statement could see a snowfall of 5 to 15 cm. Only lighter snow or flurries is expected for northern areas of New Brunswick.

Prince and Queens Counties, Prince Edward Island are under snowfall warnings with up to 25 cm expected through early Tuesday morning. Kings County is under a Special Weather Statement. The eastern area of P.E.I., is expected to get more of a mix of snow and rain. Snow amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible.

MONDAY MORNING

Snow and rain will already be falling across much of the Maritimes for the morning commute Monday.

Expect snowy roads in southern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern areas of Nova Scotia. Roads in the Annapolis Valley could also be snowy or slushy Monday morning.

By early afternoon in Nova Scotia most areas will have turned to rain with the possible exceptions of Cumberland County and the Cape Breton Highlands.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Rain continues for Nova Scotia. Snow continues to fall in southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick and Kings County Prince Edward Island likely seeing the snow mix with or turn over to some freezing rain and rain. Southeasterly winds gusting 30 to 60 km/h will accompany the rain in Nova Scotia. New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in a northeasterly wind with gusts 30 to 60 km/h.

MONDAY NIGHT

As temperatures fall Monday night areas that had been seeing rain will turn over a period of snow. Areas to see that turn back to snow include Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island.

The turn from rain to snow will be accompanied by a stronger northwest wind with potential gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. Be cautious of previously wet or slushy surfaces turning icy by Tuesday morning.

