Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued for the Maritimes as of noon Friday.
A rainfall warning had been issued by Environment Canada for the South Shore of Nova Scotia. The warning calls for “50 to 80 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.” The weather agency is also cautioning “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”
Rain and downpours present across a large part of the Maritimes Saturday afternoon, evening, and night. Some wet snow is expected in northern areas of New Brunswick.
A special weather statement extends across the remainder of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and the Magdalen Islands. The statement is calling for potential rain totals of 50 to 80+ mm for Nova Scotia and 40 to 60+ mm for Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands. That is a similar amount of rain expected in the areas under the rainfall warning. I spoke to an Environment Canada official and they explained that the heaver rain is expected to reach the South Shore of Nova Scotia first on Saturday, which is why that area is currently under the warning. They mentioned that further areas under the special weather statement are likely to be placed into the rainfall warning later on Friday.
Rain, including downpours, is expected to bring totals of 50-100 mm for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and southern New Brunswick.
The statement also includes information on winds. For Nova Scotia, southerly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are possible for eastern parts of the province Saturday evening and night. Northern Inverness County in Cape Breton will experience peak gusts of 120 km/h Saturday night due to the topography of the Highlands. Gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are mentioned for P.E.I. Saturday night. There will be southerly gusts near 90 km/h for the Magdalen Islands Saturday night.
Some of the stronger southerly winds are expected to blow across eastern areas of Nova Scotia Saturday night.
While there were no weather alerts in effect for New Brunswick as of noon Friday, parts of the province could still experience downpours within the rain. The greatest risk of those downpours is along the Bay of Fundy coastline and into Moncton and the southeast. Some wet snow is expected to mix with rain in northern areas of New Brunswick. Accumulation in the snow looks to be generally less than 5 cm with the exception of some of the more mountainous terrain, which could pick up 5 to 10 cm in the higher elevations.
If you are in an area expecting heavier rain, check to make sure property drainage and gutters are free from seasonal debris. If you use a sump pump in heavy rain events, make sure it is in working order. Be cautious travelling on roads in heavy rain, as visibility will be reduced and hydroplaning conditions present.
A number of outdoor events have been cancelled or postponed in the region Saturday. If you were participating or attending an outdoor event it would be best to check on its current status.
I’ll have live timelines of the rain and wind, weather alert updates, and the extended forecast on CTV News Atlantic 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello. Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
-
Teen hospitalized after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive
One person is in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles early Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Palestinian family makes difficult decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a 'selfish' decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
-
Surgery extends life of woman with same brain cancer as Gord Downie
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
Edmonton
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
Man serving time for 'devastating' 2002 landlord assault denied parole
Leo Teskey, who beat and caused an Edmonton landlord severe brain damage two decades ago, was denied full and day parole on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
'We will be here everyday': London, Ont. doctor continues calls for local MP to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Less than 24 hours after being arrested and charged, London doctor and humanitarian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani was back outside London North Centre Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office chanting 'a little ketchup ain’t no crime, it's ceasefire now time.'
-
Three weeks ahead of schedule: Southdale-Colonel Talbot roundabout set to open
After many months of construction, the intersection of Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road will officially reopen as a two-lane roundabout next week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba axes group set up by former PC government to tackle surgery backlog
The Manitoba government is dissolving a group created nearly two years ago to tackle a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
-
Respiratory virus numbers and severity increasing at Children's Hospital
Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital is beginning to see a spike in respiratory viruses, as well as an increase in the severity of these cases.
Ottawa
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
OC Transpo 'successfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police cells often serve as makeshift emergency shelter, report says
Saskatoon police are increasingly locking up people who are intoxicated by drugs and alcohol in police detention because there is nowhere else for them to go.
-
Saskatoon's planned rapid bus lines get federal, provincial funding boost
The City of Saskatoon is getting a boost to help improve transit and build a new community centre.
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
Vancouver
-
Commercial truck carrying chemicals goes up in flames on Okanagan Connector
A fire involving a commercial truck carrying chemicals forced the partial closure of the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon.
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
3 arrested in Richmond car heist attempt, dash cam video sought: RCMP
Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video to come forward after an alleged car heist attempt in Richmond earlier this week.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
-
'A special night': Warriors' forward Ethan Hughes to be honoured at Hockey Fights Cancer game
On Saturday night, the Moose Jaw Warriors will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at home during their ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game and will honour cancer survivor and current Warrior, Ethan Hughes.
Vancouver Island
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
Romanian charged with human smuggling after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state. American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.