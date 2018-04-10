There is a chance ‘Rambo’ the domestic racoon could be released to the Nova Scotia family who raised him.

The friendly raccoon was surrendered to Hope for Wildlife after the Department of Natural Resourcesattempted to seize the animal back in February.

Billy Holman, who owns a farm in East Uniacke, N.S., says a group of children found Rambo starving and helpless in a ditch last year.

Rambo became a regular at some local businesses and his public appearances caused a buzz on social media.

The family has since been fighting for permission to keep Rambo.

After assessing Rambo for the last six weeks, Hope Swinimer says she’s convinced the best place for him is back in Mount Uniacke, where he came from.

“I think a soft release, right at the property of the caregivers… they led me to believe they would often let Rambo run free in the wooded area,” says Swinimer. “They're way out in the country, and I think it could work well.”

Swinimer says the family would have to agree to stop feeding the racoon sweets and other ‘people food.’

With the goal of reintroducing Rambo into the wild, Swinimer says the family would also need to refrain from taking him for car rides and walking him on a leash with a collar.

DNR tells CTV News that Rambo will be released shortly, but the exact location has yet to be determined.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.