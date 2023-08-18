Rare 1914 Model T car for sale in Cape Breton

Walk into Dennis Harrietha's garage and you'll find something truly rare and special.

The Mill Creek, N.S., resident owns a 1914 Ford Model T.

The car is a relic from the brass era – named for the prominent brass fittings from around the turn of the 20th century.

Produced from 1908 to 1927, the Model T is generally considered the car that put America on wheels.

"Anybody who's got an interest in cars - the history of cars - this would be at the top of the food chain,” Harrietha said. "It was a big step from a horse and cart to an automobile at the time, so you can imagine what it did to the history of a country."

Harrietha purchased the nearly 110-year-old antique from its previous owner in 2019.

Its engine is a four-cylinder, 20 horsepower – and it has no driver’s side door, because the emergency brake is in the way.

Almost as unique as the vehicle and its design is the enthusiasm and know-how of its owner.

Harrietha and his family have been around antiques their whole lives, a passion passed down from his father.

"He was a car guy, but he could never have the money,” Harrietha said. “Worked in the coal mines all his life, he raised a family - five kids - and bought five new cars. He never had the money to pursue the sport like we do today."

Despite his passion for his car - believed to be Cape Breton's oldest operating vehicle - Harrietha has decided it's time to sell it.

The asking price is $24,000.

However, he says his car collecting days aren't over.

Harrietha wants to use the money from selling the Model T to continue the antique car ‘bucket list’ his father started.

"The next car my father bought was a '35 Chevrolet, so we're going to try to move on and go up and purchase all the cars he had over the years,” he said. “Because cars are everything to him, they're everything to us."

Harrietha plans to show his 1914 Model T at an antique car show in Sydney over the weekend, before it is eventually passed on to its next owner.

