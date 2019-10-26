Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery at a bar in Dieppe, N.B, on Friday morning.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, police responded to 439 Champlain Street to reports of a man who walked into the bar with a weapon, with his face concealed and demanded cash from a bartender.

Police say patrons in the bar wrestled the man to the floor and held him until police arrived.

Police say the man remains in custody.

The investigation continues.