RCMP arrest man following attempted armed robbery at bar in Dieppe, N.B.
Police say patrons in the bar wrestled the man to the floor and held him until police arrived.
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 2:19PM ADT
Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery at a bar in Dieppe, N.B, on Friday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, police responded to 439 Champlain Street to reports of a man who walked into the bar with a weapon, with his face concealed and demanded cash from a bartender.
Police say patrons in the bar wrestled the man to the floor and held him until police arrived.
Police say the man remains in custody.
The investigation continues.