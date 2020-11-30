HALIFAX -- Kings District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a suspicious fire early Sunday morning at a residence on Princess Crescent in Coldbrook.

Police say the residence suffered "extensive damage" but there were no injuries.

"In partnership with the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP members remain on scene and will be working closely with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshallto determine the cause of the fire," the RCMP said in a news release.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the RCMP at 902-679-5555 If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.