RCMP asking for help finding missing Lower Sackville man
Police say Stephen J. Gardin was last seen walking on Irene Street in Lower Sackville.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:03PM ADT
Halifax District RCMP is asking for help from the public in their search for a missing 55-year-old Lower Sackville man.
Police say Stephen J. Gardin was last seen walking on Irene Street over a week ago and he has not been seen since. Both police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Gardin is described as white, 5'11" and 205 lbs. with brown eyes and grey/black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.