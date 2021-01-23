HALIFAX -- The RCMP is calling off its search for the Chief Willian Saulis, a scallop dragger that sank in the Bay of Fundy in mid-December with a crew of six.

Just last weekend video images of the boat emerged from a remotely operated underwater vehicle, or ROV, two kilometres off Delap's Cove and about 60 metres under the surface.

Officials have said the boat is too far underwater for police divers to descend and recover any bodies on board.

The Canadian Armed Forces also determined the risk was too significant for their divers to assist.

The body of crew member Michael Drake was found shortly after the Dec. 15 sinking, but Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Geno Francis and captain Charles Roberts are still missing.

The RCMP says it will support investigations by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education and continue to provide family members with support and updates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.