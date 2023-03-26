RCMP cancel emergency alert for woman with handgun in Indian Brook, N.S.

An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.

The alert, issued at 7 p.m., noted that officers were responding to an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Dowie Road that occurred earlier Sunday evening.

Law enforcement have confirmed to CTV Atlantic that members of the East Hants District RCMP initially received a complaint around 5 p.m. of an unwanted person carrying a firearm at a home in Indian Brook.

In an update from police just before 10 p.m., Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed no one was injured at the home.

“Officers have searched the residence and no evidence of a gun being present or discharged was found,” Tremblay said in an email.

Shannon Yvonne Hudson, 27, remains a person of interest in the incident.

Hudson is described as being five-foot-three and weighing 119 pounds. Police say Hudson has a slim build with shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes.

Hudson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light sweater and a red hat.

Police warn Hudson is believed to be on foot.

Hudson was banned from the Sipekne'katik First Nation following an emergency council meeting on Jan. 27.

According to minutes from the meeting, which addressed drug issues in the community, Hudson was one of three people named in a motion to be immediately banned from Sipekne'katik lands.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.