    RCMP end latest N.B. search regarding teenage girl who went missing in 2021

    Bathurst police say 14-year-old Madison Roy Boudreau was last seen around 7:30 a.m., on May 11, 2021. (Bathurst Police) Bathurst police say 14-year-old Madison Roy Boudreau was last seen around 7:30 a.m., on May 11, 2021. (Bathurst Police)
    BATHURST, N.B. -

    RCMP in New Brunswick say a weekend ground search for evidence related to the disappearance of a teenage girl in 2021 didn't reveal any new information.

    In an emailed statement, the RCMP said 20 people participated in the search for evidence in the case of Madison Roy-Boudreau of Bathurst.

    The release said the search occurred in the Middle River area, just south of the girl's hometown.

    Police have said the 14-year-old's disappearance is being treated as a homicide investigation.

    The RCMP said the search "did not reveal any new information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance."

    There are no plans for another search until police receive a tip or a lead pointing to a new search area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

