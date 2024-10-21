RCMP end latest N.B. search regarding teenage girl who went missing in 2021

BATHURST, N.B. -

RCMP in New Brunswick say a weekend ground search for evidence related to the disappearance of a teenage girl in 2021 didn't reveal any new information.

In an emailed statement, the RCMP said 20 people participated in the search for evidence in the case of Madison Roy-Boudreau of Bathurst.

The release said the search occurred in the Middle River area, just south of the girl's hometown.

Police have said the 14-year-old's disappearance is being treated as a homicide investigation.

The RCMP said the search "did not reveal any new information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance."

There are no plans for another search until police receive a tip or a lead pointing to a new search area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

