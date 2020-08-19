HALIFAX -- As the search for a missing teen ramps up in Cape Breton, the RCMP is releasing the identity of the man with whom she is believed to be travelling.

Mary (Molly) Martin of Waycobah, N.S., was last seen in Eskasoni, N.S., around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe 14-year-old Martin is travelling around Cape Breton with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle of Mira Gut, N.S., who is known to her.

Police say Martin and Doyle were identified on video surveillance at a gas station in Catalone, N.S., last week.

Police say they may be travelling on red or green ATVs after receiving reports that the pair was spotted on an ATV in the Forchu area.

Investigators believe Martin and Doyle are still in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and are focusing their search efforts in the community.

The search is expected to ramp up on Wednesday, with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry conducting aerial searches by helicopter. The Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation.

Several RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police are collaborating on the investigation and following up on tips.

Police say the families of Martin and Doyle are also engaged in the investigation.

Meanwhile, in Martin’s home community of Waycobah, N.S., the chief and council are offering a $5,000 award for the teen’s safe return.

Martin is described as Indigenous with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-one inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

Doyle is six-feet-tall and 190 pounds. He has long, black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

Police are urging Martin, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, to reach out to the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Why wasn’t an Amber Alert issued?

Some people in the community have questioned why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued, but the Nova Scotia RCMP say the criteria for an Amber Alert isn’t met in this case.

Police say an Amber Alert is issued when they believe a person under the age of 18, or someone with a mental disability, has been abducted and is at serious risk of being harmed or is dead.

In this case, police believe Martin went willingly, and was not abducted.