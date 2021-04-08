HALIFAX -- Guysborough County District RCMP is investigating an arson after they say two camps were deliberately set on fire.

At 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP received a report of two camps being burned down on Canso Branch Road in Half Island Cove, N.S.

Police say the initial investigation indicates that both fires were deliberately set. They believe the fires were set between April 4 and April 5.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Guysborough County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.