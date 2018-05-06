Featured
RCMP investigate human remains found in Port Elgin, N.B.
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Port Elgin, N.B.
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 1:13PM ADT
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains on the bank of the Timber River near Port Elgin, N.B.
Officers say they responded to a call at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 from a person who was fishing in the area and discovered the remains.
RCMP say an autopsy is being conducted and the investigation is ongoing to determine the identity and cause of death.