Advertisement
RCMP investigating alleged lobster theft from Eastern Passage, N.S. fishing boat
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 11:47AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, May 20, 2021 12:34PM ADT
Share:
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating an alleged lobster theft from a fishing boat in Eastern Passage.
Police say three crates of lobster, which had been attached to a fishing boat on Government Wharf Road, were removed from the water.
According to police, the three crates were removed sometime between 4:30 p.m. on May 17 and 11:30 a.m. on May 18.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
RELATED IMAGES