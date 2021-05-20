HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating an alleged lobster theft from a fishing boat in Eastern Passage.

Police say three crates of lobster, which had been attached to a fishing boat on Government Wharf Road, were removed from the water.

According to police, the three crates were removed sometime between 4:30 p.m. on May 17 and 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.