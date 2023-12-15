RCMP investigating Brinks truck crash in Moncton

Police in Moncton are investigating an early afternoon crash involving a Brinks truck.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Paul Bruens said the truck collided with a vehicle on Elmwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

There were two occupants in the Brinks truck and one in the vehicle. No one was transported to hospital and no one was injured.

Fluid was leaking from the truck all over the road and Bruens said firefighters on scene cleaned it up.

“It’s a diesel exhaust fluid tank,” said Bruens. “That can be a little sticky and a little gooey.”

Bruens said a second Brinks truck was brought in to transfer over the cargo from the first truck.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

Bruens said the Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating the two-vehicle crash.

