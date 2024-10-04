ATLANTIC
    • RCMP investigating case of Moncton man who disappeared a year ago

    Justin Field of Moncton, N.B., was reported missing to police on Oct. 18, 2023. (New Brunswick RCMP) Justin Field of Moncton, N.B., was reported missing to police on Oct. 18, 2023. (New Brunswick RCMP)
    The RCMP is still trying to find a 33-year-old man who disappeared in Moncton, N.B., a year ago.

    Justin Field was last seen at a hotel on Mountain Road in the city on Oct. 6, 2023. He was reported missing on Oct. 18.

    Police say they have followed up on tips to try and find Field, but he remains missing.

    Field is described as five-foot-ten inches and 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a gold watch.

    Codiac Regional RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

