RCMP investigating homicide after human remains found near Fredericton
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 1:46PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered outside Fredericton.
Police say the remains were found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., on Saturday.
Police have determined the remains belong to a man and that he died as a result of a homicide.
Investigators are working to confirm the man’s identity.
No other details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.