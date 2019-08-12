

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered outside Fredericton.

Police say the remains were found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., on Saturday.

Police have determined the remains belong to a man and that he died as a result of a homicide.

Investigators are working to confirm the man’s identity.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.