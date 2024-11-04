ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a residence on Poplar Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.

    Police say the deaths involve two people known to one another.

    “We can confirm that there’s no public safety risk. Officers are on scene conducting the investigation. The public can expect a heavy police presence,” reads a post on the RCMP Nova Scotia X account.

    Police say their investigation is in its “very early” stages.

