Featured
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Moncton
Police investigate a suspicious death on West Lane in Moncton on Sept. 27, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 1:28PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 4:13PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Moncton.
Police say the body was found on West Lane late Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators are still working to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.
No other details have been released at this time.