

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious death at a home on Hwy. 105 in Waycobah First Nation on Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim is a 22-year-old woman from Waycobah.

Police were on the scene for much of the day and the investigation is being led by the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be shared when it becomes available,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone who has information on this incident can contact Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.