RCMP issue more than 20 fines during two-day school zone patrol in Lincoln, N.B.
RCMP in Lincoln, N.B. issued nearly two-dozen fines during school zone patrols after receiving complaints from the public.
On Feb. 9 and 10, police say an officer conducted patrols in the Lincoln Elementary School area.
As a result, 21 fines were issued for speeding, including one driver who was travelling nearly double the speed limit, according to RCMP.
"Motorists should always pay close attention to speed limits, especially in school zones where children may be present," says Sgt. Mario Maillet with the New Brunswick RCMP's Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit. "Fines are doubled in school zones, so each of the drivers we stopped for speeding now have to pay $340.50. The driver who was going nearly double the speed limit was fined $580.50"
RCMP say fines were also issued to two drivers for expired plates.
