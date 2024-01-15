RCMP officer hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says it’s too early in the investigation to say whether charges or fines will be handed out after a crash involving a police cruiser in Cape Breton.

    According to an RCMP news release, police, fire, and emergency responders attended the scene of a reported three-vehicle collision in Coxheath, N.S. on Highway 125, at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

    After an officer stopped a blue 2023 Dodge RAM, the RCMP says their police SUV was rear-ended by a white 2009 Toyota Corolla travelling eastbound.

    Upon impact, officers say the police vehicle was pushed forward, colliding with the Dodge RAM.

    The Corolla spun around and came to rest in the median of the highway, according to the release.

    Both the RCMP vehicle and the Corolla sustained extensive damage.

    The driver of the Corolla, a North Sydney man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

    Police say the RCMP officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

    The driver of the Dodge RAM, a man from Sydney Mines, N.S., was uninjured.

    "In Nova Scotia, the fine starts at $350 for failing to slow down or move over for an emergency vehicle. The judge can impose a higher fine if this goes to trial based on the totality of the circumstance," said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the N.S. RCMP.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

