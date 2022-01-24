RCMP search for suspects after incident in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say two suspects were captured on surveillance video. One person is described as wearing a dark green shirt, grey pants and a black hat. The second suspect is described as wearing all black clothing. Both suspects were carrying backpacks. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP) Police say two suspects were captured on surveillance video. One person is described as wearing a dark green shirt, grey pants and a black hat. The second suspect is described as wearing all black clothing. Both suspects were carrying backpacks. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP)

