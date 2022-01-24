RCMP search for suspects after incident in Lower Sackville, N.S.

HALIFAX -

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a break-and-enter at a business in Lower Sackville, N.S. Monday morning.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a break-and-enter in progress at a business near the 500 block of Sackville Drive around 5:25 a.m.

Police say two suspects were captured on surveillance video. One person is described as wearing a dark green shirt, grey pants and a black hat. The second suspect is described as wearing all black clothing. Both suspects were carrying backpacks.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.