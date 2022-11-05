RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018

Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP says in August 2018, Darcy Raymond Delbert Caldwell, 35, failed to appear in court where he faced charges of:

theft over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

theft of credit card

fraud under $5,000

use/possession of stolen credit card

breach/fail to comply with recognizance/undertaking

After failing to show up to his hearing, police say the warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 13, 2018.

According to police, Caldwell’s last known area of residence was in Windsor, N.S. While police have made several attempts to locate Caldwell, efforts have been unsuccessful.

Caldwell is described as six-foot-one and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Caldwell is aware he’s wanted by police and has failed to turn himself in.

Police are urging anyone who might come in contact with Caldwell to avoid approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.