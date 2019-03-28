Featured
RCMP seek two suspects after man attacked in Moncton
The RCMP is investigating an aggravated assault after a man was found seriously injured in the area of Penrose and Lady Russell streets in Moncton on March 28, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:15PM ADT
The RCMP is looking for two suspects after a man was attacked in Moncton.
Police responded to the area of Penrose and Lady Russell streets shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found a 56-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe two men were involved in the assault and they are trying to locate the suspects. A description is not available at this time.
Investigators don’t believe the assault was a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.