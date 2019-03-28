

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for two suspects after a man was attacked in Moncton.

Police responded to the area of Penrose and Lady Russell streets shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a 56-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe two men were involved in the assault and they are trying to locate the suspects. A description is not available at this time.

Investigators don’t believe the assault was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.