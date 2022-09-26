RCMP turn to the public for help identifying suspect in break, enter and theft
Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help identifying a person wanted in a break, enter and theft in Saint-Antoine, N.B.
Police say the theft happened on Aug. 7, sometime between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., outside of a home on Rue Principale.
“An individual gained entry to an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway, and stole a wallet containing credit cards. They then used the credit cards as a nearby gas station,” said Cst. Jeremy Blanchette, in a news release from the Southeast District RCMP.
Police released surveillance photos in hopes someone will recognize the individual.
They are described as male, with a short, slender build and short hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt and a black sweater.
Anyone who recognizes someone in the photo, or has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Toronto
-
Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is going to be the closest it has been to Earth in almost 60 years Monday night.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Calgary
-
Information of 145K Calgary Parking Authority customers exposed in 2021 cyber breach
The data that was accessible included names, emails, usernames, licence plates, and residential addresses – was secured within 20 minutes of them becoming aware of the breach.
-
Alberta government calls on RCMP to ignore federal firearms ban within province
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will direct RCMP in the province not to enforce the confiscation of newly prohibited firearms from what were once legal owners.
-
Comforter a clue eyed by police in homicide investigation
Police believe a comforter could be key to solving a summer homicide that occurred in Calgary's southwest.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Edmonton
-
Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
-
Museum returns artifacts to First Nation in northern Alberta
The Royal Alberta Museum has returned seven artifacts from its collection to the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.
-
Chetamon Fire in Jasper National Park to be allowed to spread for ecological benefits
Parks Canada is ceasing firefighting efforts on part of Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park for the ecological benefits.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
-
What people flying at Toronto Pearson need to know about the new travel rules
Travellers flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport will soon no longer need to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask as of Oct. 1.
London
-
Deceased identified in Sunday morning hit and run
OPP continue to investigate after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a pedestrian early Sunday morning, and police have since identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Hamilton.
-
$200,000 fraud in Perth County
A Perth County business has been defrauded out of $150,000 USD — approximately $206,000 CAD.
-
'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike
Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
'A humanitarian and health crisis': St. Boniface Street Links among Manitoba projects receiving $2.5 million in federal funding
Manitoba harm reduction projects will be receiving $2.5 million in funding from the federal government.
Ottawa
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding
A Halifax couple tied the knot by candlelight after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall and cut the power the night before the big day.
-
Ottawa police looking to speak to bus passengers who may have witnessed incident
Ottawa police are asking to speak to anyone who was on OC Transpo bus number 4777 on Route 14 from Tunney's Pasture at around 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.
-
'He loved kids': Memorial grows for bus driver who pursued Sask. stabbing suspects
A shrine has sprung up on the spot where a school bus driver died while pursuing a pair of mass stabbing suspects.
-
'Ridiculous': Saskatoon woman's family frustrated after man accused of killing her appears in court by phone
Robert James Thomas, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher, made his first appearance by phone in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday — and that's not sitting well with her family.
Vancouver
-
Woman struck with hammer during 'random attack,' Vancouver police say
A 33-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hammer during a "random attack" in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, according to police.
-
B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
-
B.C. weather: 11 temperature records broken across the province
Nearly a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Sunday as parts of the province experienced a warm fall weekend.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school last week.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
-
Tragedies unite Humboldt Broncos mom and James Smith Cree Nation artist
Celeste Leray-Leicht received many condolence gifts after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the life of her son, but it was a beaded green and yellow ribbon with a white heart that stood out.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for luring, sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
A Greater Victoria woman has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in April 2020, when "Ms. P." and her friend encountered a group of boys from their neighbourhood who asked the women to provide them with alcohol in exchange for some cannabis.
-
'Better shape than we found it': New BC Transit facility earns environmental recognition in View Royal
BC Transit’s new handyDART Centre has been recognized as Vancouver Islands first "Salmon Safe" site. The certificate was awarded Monday at the View Royal construction site recognizing BC Transit for its efforts integrating water conservation and stormwater management into its redevelopment design, and for the restoration of a stream that runs into the salmon-bearing Craigflower Creek.
-