RCMP vehicle involved in multi-car collision in western P.E.I.

An RCMP vehicle was one of four cars involved in a collision in Prince County, P.E.I., Thursday.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. and left Route 2 in the Wellington Centre area closed for several hours.

Police say initial findings show that the RCMP vehicle crossed the centre line, colliding with one of the oncoming vehicles.

There were no injuries, according to police.

A collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, which is procedure when an RCMP vehicle is involved in a collision, and is helping with the ongoing investigation.

