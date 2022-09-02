Relief in central Newfoundland as largest forest fires in decades are contained

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The biggest forest fires to burn on the island of Newfoundland in decades are now contained.

Provincial forest fire duty officer Mark Lawlor said in an interview the two large fires in central Newfoundland were declared 100 per cent contained on Thursday evening.

He says the news brought relief to the crews who have been battling the fires near Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., for over a month.

The fires prompted a five-day closure of a central highway beginning Aug. 4, and officials declared a state of emergency in several surrounding towns in the following days.

Lawlor says the fires damaged some cabins in the area, though he did not know how many.

He says that with the fires now contained, firefighters will be able to head home for a well-deserved rest beginning next week, though crews will still be in the area to patrol and tend to hot spots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.