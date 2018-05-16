

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say human remains found near Port Elgin, N.B. are those of a 28-year-old man reported missing in November.

Police say the remains were found on the bank of the Timber River on May 5. Police have now confirmed the remains are those of Tyler Fillmore.

Fillmore, a father of four, was reported missing to police the morning of Nov. 26, 2017. His truck was found off John A. Trenholm Road in Port Elgin later that day. Some of his personal belongings were also found on a wooded trail nearby and inside a trailer in the Upper Cape area.

An extensive search was launched in the Port Elgin area, with family members, friends, and community members assisting government boats, RCMP dive teams, helicopters, K9 units, firefighters, and search and rescue crews.

Efforts to locate the Upper Cape man were unsuccessful, and police were asking people in the Port Elgin area to search their properties for any signs of unusual activity.

Fillmore’s partner was also offering a $500 reward for information that led to his safe return.

Police say the investigation into Fillmore’s death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.