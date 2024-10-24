Remnants of Oscar to swipe eastern Nova Scotia with rain, high wind

What once was Hurricane Oscar is now a strong, post-tropical low-pressure system. The centre of the system is holding east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. Some of the outermost bands of rain are expected to build into the Eastern Shore of the mainland and Cape Breton Thursday night into Friday.

Rainfall warning issued

Environment Canada has posted a rainfall warning for Richmond County as well as Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County. A general 40-to-60 mm of rain is expected with “locally higher” amounts possible.

In the event some of the heaviest rain reaches that part of Nova Scotia, the “locally higher” amounts could approach 100 mm – that increases the risk of flash flooding. The area at greatest risk starts near Canso in Guysborough County and extends up the Atlantic coastline of both Richmond and Cape Breton counties, including communities such as Arichat, Gabarus, and Albert Bridge.

That heavier rain would be accompanied by downpours with rain rates that could exceed 10 mm/hr. The period of greatest risk for the heaviest rain runs from near midnight tonight to near noon on Friday.

The Canso area along with the eastern most coastline of Cape Breton indicated as having the highest risk of rain totaling near or over 60 mm Thursday night through Friday.

Special weather statements

Guysborough County, southern Inverness County, and Victoria County are all under a special weather statement.

Rain amounts for those areas could total 30-to-45 mm. Most of that again will fall between midnight to noon on Friday.

A gusty northerly wind will develop Thursday night and extend through Friday. Inland gusts will peak 50-to-70 km/h with gusts as high as 60 to 80 km/h on the Atlantic coastline. The higher wind is expected across Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Victoria, Richmond and Cape Breton counties.

Marine Atlantic has posted that some sailings between Cape Breton and Newfoundland have been cancelled due to the expected inclement weather.

A cooler and gusty Friday is expected. Gusts may peak as high as 50 to 80 km/h in eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

Martimes cool, and then chilly

While not being accompanied by much in the way of rain or showers, a cold front from the west will start a cooling trend for the region Thursday into Friday.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be seasonably cool, ranging 10 to 14 degrees. A gusty northerly wind is expected through the day.

A second cold front crosses the Maritimes Saturday night into Sunday morning. High temperatures on Sunday will be chilly, ranging 5 to 9 degrees.

Chillier October weather is expected to be in place for the Maritimes by Sunday.