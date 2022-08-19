Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday

A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.

The MV Holiday Island was nearing Wood Islands, P.E.I., on July 22 when a fire broke out in its engine room, forcing an emergency evacuation of the passengers.

No injuries were reported.

A news release from Northumberland Ferries Limited Friday night says the replacement ferry, named the MV Saaremaa 1, will be conducting non-scheduled, load-and-go departures Saturday and Sunday between the Wood Islands and Caribou, N.S., route.

Beginning Aug. 22 until Sept. 5, MV Saaremaa 1 will make three round trips daily, with the MV Confederation operating on its normal schedule.