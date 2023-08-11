Report author calls for better flood preparedness, updates to flood risk maps

When torrential rain flooded streets, homes and highways three weeks ago, people saw the destruction.

Blair Feltmate also saw a lack of preparedness.

“It suggested to us, the people that conducted the study that not a heck of a lot had been done over the past three years to prepare for deficiencies,” said Feltmate, the head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.

Three years ago his team gave Nova Scotia a "C" for its flood preparedness, and noted the need to bring flood maps up to date, put berms and diversion channels in communities to direct water to safe locations, and assess critical infrastructure like electricity and telecommunications.

Feltmate said Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation looked at nine categories of evaluation and interviewed seven senior people in government, such as associated ministers, and sent it to them to sign off on.

In Nova Scotia and across Canada, he found gaps.

“Had these deficiencies been addressed for sure the magnitude of impacts realized during the flooding would’ve been much lower than what actually occurred,” he said.

Feltmate added he can’t say there wouldn’t have been any loss of life but the better prepared regions are for these weather events, the lower the probability it will happen.

Since September, Nova Scotia has faced post tropical storm Fiona, wildfires, and floods.

Joe Desloges, a Professor of Geography and Earth Sciences at the University of Toronto emphasizes no single event is likely to point to climate change.

“But what really is a benchmark for identifying change is the frequency that these things happen and the intensity,” he said.

Feltmate believes the recent floods exposed weaknesses in telecommunications and emergency communications, and thinks Nova Scotia needs to create a position for a chief resiliency officer.

“Who is in charge of ensuring the province is prepared for not just flooding but flooding, wildfire, extreme heat, hurricanes, ice storms, wind storms,” he said.

Feltmate also wants to make sure flood risk maps are up to date. It’s a job that falls to municipalities, but he believes that can be a challenge when it could lead to devaluing properties.

“It's hard for the local people to deliver that messaging whereas if you have it one step removed it's easier to deliver that messaging to people,” he said.

In a joint statement from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Department of Environment and Climate Change, a spokesperson said the Department of Municipal Affairs has a municipal flood line mapping program that’s creating updated hazard maps for all watersheds in Nova Scotia.

“The program will give municipalities more information they can use to help improve their preparedness and response plans for potential flood events,” said Chrissy Matheson, director of communications with Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Municipalities would be responsible for any zoning changes needed.”

Matheson said Department of Environment and Climate Change is also hiring a flood coordinator and Stormwater engineer to implement effective flood prevention and climate change adaptation measures.

She added the best way to prepare for a flood is to take action before it happens such as by sealing basement windows and doors, installing a sump pump, checking insurance coverage and not to store important items in a basement or construct new builds in flood plains.

“The province is not considering hiring a resiliency officer at this time,” Matheson said.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.