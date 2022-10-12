Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd

A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.

Dr. Mahmood Naqvi started growing his pumpkin in April. His hard work paid off over the weekend when he won first prize at the pumpkin contest in Millville, N.S.

Now, Naqvi is donating the winning pumpkin to the Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Huntington, N.S.

"I feel great that the kids are enjoying the Wildlife Park, and the Halloween, and the pumpkin," he said.

Growing pumpkins is a retirement hobby of Naqvi's following a long and distinguished medical career.

"I was the first vascular surgeon in Sydney," he said.

Not only did Naqvi donate his winning pumpkin to the park, but he's also passing over the second smallest pumpkin as well. That pumpkin is now positioned outside the entrance of the park’s Fright Night trail.

Post-tropical storm Fiona left widespread damage throughout the wildlife park, meaning this year's fundraiser is needed more than ever.

"It's really important for us for this event to go well, and to have the money to feed the animals throughout the winter," said Linda Hayes, the park's special events co-ordinator.

Hayes says to have Naqvi's winning pumpkin is a giant bonus.

"They're huge. I don't know how he does it," she said. "Mine are so tiny, but we really appreciate it. They're going to be a great addition to our trail."

Although it isn't Naqvi's first time winning the giant pumpkin contest, he says it's his biggest one yet, in his 20 years of growing gourds.