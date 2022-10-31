Rock band Simple Plan to hit the stage in Halifax Halloween night

Canadian rock band Simple Plan is in Halifax as the opening act for The Offspring concert Monday night.

The Juno award-winning band is celebrating 20 years since the release of their first album.

"It's mind boggling for real because it doesn't feel like 20 years," said Sébastien Lefebvre, the ban’s guitarist, in an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly. "Well now we all have kids, so it’s given us a little bit more of a timeframe of what real life is, but before, we used to always just measure our lives by albums."

Simple Plan recently released "Harder Than it Looks," marking their sixth studio album.

"We all really love it. We worked really hard on it and my personal opinion right now, it's my favourite Simple Plan album. I'm a big fan of it, it’s got a lot of energy, it's very emo,” said Lefebvre.

Lefebvre says the song "Wake me up when this Nightmare's Over," from their new album doubles as a UNICEF fundraiser for Ukraine.

"With this album, this was the third video we made and the first two were directed by a director from Ukraine... It was Chuck's idea, our drummer, to give him the platform to use this video to tell the story, his story, of his people and what was going on with the war in Ukraine," he said.

Monday night, the band will bring new songs, and old ones, to the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax as the opening act for The Offspring.

"We're playing for an hour, so when Simple Plan plays for an hour, it kind of turns into a greatest hits," said Lefebvre. "So, it's very fun."

"We just have fun on stage. Kind of try to turn the whole room into a big party.”