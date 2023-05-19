Sackville High School celebrates 50 years of graduates

Sackville High School, in Lr. Sackville, N.S., is celebrating 50 years of graduates in 2023. (Jody Jessome/CTV Atlantic) Sackville High School, in Lr. Sackville, N.S., is celebrating 50 years of graduates in 2023. (Jody Jessome/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island