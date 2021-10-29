Safety first: N.S., deer hunting season opens Friday

HALIFAX -

As general deer hunting season opens Friday through to Dec. 4, Nova Scotian's are being reminded to put safety first.

"About 140,000 Nova Scotian's have a Wildlife Resources Card, which allows them to enjoy the recreational, social and economic benefits of hunting and trapping," Tory Rushton, natural resources and renewables minister, said in a release.

Hunters are required to carry a compass, knife or axe, and waterproof matches. Those going into the woods should carry a map or GPS unit, first-aid kit and a communications device.

Anyone planning to go into the woods should tell someone when, where, and when they plan to return.

Until March 31, approved traps and snares can be set in wildlife habitat, on land and in water.

Hunting is not allowed on Sundays with exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

The public is to report poaching or illegal hunting activities to a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables office.

Harvests can be reported online through the Wildlife Resources System website.