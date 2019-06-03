

CTV Atlantic





A small group of cab drivers in Saint John are tonight hoping they won't be adding to the tally of people who've come down with the measles.

The cabbies are among hundreds of people who may have been exposed to measles in recent weeks.

Someone with a confirmed case of the measles travelled with Vets Taxi numerous times during a four-day period last month.

On Monday, drivers with vets say exposure to disease sometimes comes with the job.

“We're all part of the city transit system, and we're going to be exposed to a lot of diseases that are out there,” said taxi driver Ken Lord. “Colds, flus -- you name it.”

Gerry Lowe was owner of Vets Taxi for more than 40 years.

“In this case, there are seven drivers that are involved,” Lowe said. “They’re all okay.”

He says public health has been contacting both drivers and customers.

“We gave them phone numbers of other people who were in the car, shortly after we dropped him off there and back home again,” Lowe said.

Lowe says trips to doctor's offices, medical appointments and emergency rooms are a big part of the taxi business.

The regional hospital is one of the most frequent, if not the most frequent, stops for cab companies in Saint John, Lowe said. During the summer, though, there is one other location where cabs tend to congregate in big numbers. That is, the waterfront -- to service cruise ship passengers.

It is early in cruise season, but guides say, so far, the measles outbreak has not been raised as a matter of concern.

“We direct a lot of people through here on cruise ships and not one has even brought it up,” said tour operator Heather MacKenzie.

As for the cruise lines, MacKenzie says the outbreak here is unlikely to raise alarms just yet.

“Right now, it's just a handful of people,” she said. “I mean, in some states, they're dealing with hundreds of cases, so a few cases are not even going to register with people.”

The number of confirmed cases in the greater Saint John area increased by one over the weekend as a new case was identified at Hampton High School. It was linked to previous cases at Kennebecasis Valley High School, and those cases were in turn linked to a visit to the Regional hospital emergency room, a destination that cab drivers can't avoid.

“The cab goes, picks them up, takes them to their destination, to their home or wherever they're going,” said Lowe. “You don't say, ‘Hey, are you sick? Do you have this? What's that cough for.?’ You don't do that. That's not your job as a cab driver.”

So the total number of confirmed cases of measles in the greater Saint John area is now at 12 -- including the new case at Hampton High School.

A vaccination clinic was held at the school Sunday for staff and students who may have been exposed.

In the days to come, public health is asking those people to watch for symptoms and stay home if those symptoms start to appear.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.