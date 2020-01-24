SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The cash-strapped city of Saint John is looking to unload one of its assets -- TD Station -- as it deals with its looming $10-million deficit for 2020 and 2021.

“We are looking at where we can save money, where we can raise revenue,” says Coun. Gary Sullivan.

In that spirit, Saint John has put out a call for expressions of interest in leasing and operating -- or buying -- the city-owned regional facility.

Better known to most by its former name of Harbour Station, the 27-year-old sports and entertainment venue is also home to the Saint John Sea Dogs.

“I think it’s time we looked at all of the options out there,” says Coun. John MacKenzie. “There’s different ways of running a facility like that and maybe somebody’s got a better way of doing it.”

TD Station has two five-year agreements that need to be honoured, including one with the Saint John Sea Dogs, and another with TD Bank for the naming rights for the facility.

“There are certain leases that are currently in place, whether that be with certain vendors or with the Saint John Sea Dogs, that would continue with TD Station, so anybody taking it over would have to abide by all those contracts, as long as they’re in force,” explains Sullivan.

MacKenzie is open to the idea of expanding this to other facilities, if the venture is successful.

“We’re not in the business of losing money and yet, we’re losing a lot of money, so I think we need to turn that around,” says MacKenzie.

The call for expressions of interest will close on Feb. 14.