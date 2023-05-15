Saint John, N.B., apartment fire displaces 24 people

A fire has forced 24 people from their Saint John apartment building -- the third fire in as many weeks at the address.

Firefighters arrived to thick smoke coming from the 19-unit complex on the corner of Coburg and Sewell Street just before the noon hour on Monday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Nobody was injured.

Platoon Chief Joshua Hennessey says damage inside the building is extensive, and an “order not to occupy” will remain in place until a structural assessment can be conducted.

“Unfortunately, this is the third fire at this location in the last three weeks,” says Hennessey, adding that all three fires remain under investigation.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping 23 of the 24 displaced residents with emergency lodging, food, and clothing supports.