Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide

A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are now treating the investigation as a homicide.



On August 1, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Saint John police responded to a report that human remains were located in a wooded area off King William Road according to a press release. The body has since been identified as 52-year-old Allan Lee.

On August 2, detectives with the Saint John Police Force conducted an extensive search of the wooded area where the body was located. The search included canine units, grid searches, and aerial drone surveillance.



Detectives said they believe Lee’s death resulted from a homicide based on an autopsy performed on August 3. Detectives with the Major Crime Unit continue to search the area and conduct interviews.



Police are asking anyone with any information, or video footage of the incident in the King William Road area to contact police.

